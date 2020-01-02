DETROIT -- A man from the United Kingdom swam across the Detroit River from Canada in a wetsuit before he was arrested on the property of a steel factory.

Christopher Sagajllo has been charged in Detroit with unlawful re-entry to the United States.

He was deported from Chicago in 2010 after overstaying his visa.

The government says Sagajllo was arrested on Dec. 13 after being discovered by U.S. Steel security. He told authorities that he swam across the Detroit River from Ontario and landed at Zug Island.

Indeed, agents checked the island and found the wetsuit. Sagajllo remains in custody.