Detroit Red Wings offering cheaper PCR tests to lure Canadian hockey fans across the border

Windsor, Ont. -

With the pricey PCR COVD-19 testing requirement deterring many Canadian travellers from taking advantage of the open U.S. land borders, some organizations and travellers are finding cheaper solutions.

To encourage the return of Canadian fans, the Detroit Red Wings are offering on-site PCR testing at a reduced cost of US$85. For season ticket holders, the test will be free for the first 100 who register.

“The goal is to make this more convenient for our Canadian fans,” says Spencer Ambrosius, Red Wings vice-president of ticket sales.

Canadian ticket holders can take the PCR test on the Little Caesars Arena concourse prior to puck drop.

“You will be emailed the results before the game is over, so that on your return trip it’s easy to pop it up on your phone,” says Ambrosius.

Pre-COVID, Ambrosius estimates an average of 1,000 Canadian fans attended each Wings home game.

With a negative test result valid for 72 hours, fans can return for multiple games within a three-day period using the same test.

Meanwhile, some travellers have utilized the free COVID-19 tests offered at certain large U.S. pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens.

“They seem to be putting in the zip code of either the accommodation of where they are staying or their hotel and it works,” says Martin Firestone, travel insurance broker.

Unlike same-day PCR tests at private clinics that can cost up to $300, results from free testing options can take up to two days.

“Whether it’s the intent of the store to give the tests to give Canadians heading back home or it’s meant for U.S. citizens is still very unclear at this point,” says Firestone.

The COVID-19 border measures are governed by an order-in-council that is set to expire on Sunday, Nov. 21. Canadian officials will need to decide whether to renew, change or do away with them altogether.