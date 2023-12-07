Detroit is safer than you might think
The Motor City has topped “most dangerous” lists across the United States for years, but in 2023 it's on track to see the fewest homicides within city limits in decades.
Officials are in part crediting their work to clear court backlogs of more than 4,000 felony gun cases that had stacked up.
American officials say that work, as well as community partnerships, has resulted in a lower murder rate, fewer carjackings and fewer shootings, the lowest level since 1996.
This time last year, 278 people had been murdered in the city. As it stands right now, that number is 228.
“But nobody wants to hear about the numbers of arrests. What we want to hear about is the overall reduction in crime,” said Wayne County Executive, Warren Evans.
Other violent crimes are also lower in 2023 — shootings are down 13 per cent and carjackings have declined 36 per cent.
“We’re going to keep it going. The reward for good work is more work. We’ve got some really significant numbers to compete against. But it’s saving lives in our community,” said Evans.
Back in Winsor, police Const. Bianca Jackson said, “As we wrap up 2023, we’ve had three homicides this year, the three have been first degree murder charges. Last year we had four homicides. Two of which were manslaughter, the other two were first degree.”
Jackson told CTV News it’s impossible for investigators to gauge if Windsor’s murder rate is affected by Detroit’s.
For the first time, Detroit is diverting 10-million of it's crime-fighting dollars straight to activist organizations looking to make a change.
"This is the work of everyone, not just law enforcement. I would argue that law enforcement is a smaller part of the solution to this issue. It's the work of the people in the community who are organizing and working in addressing the root cause issues that contribute to criminal genic behavior," said activist Teferi Brent
When it comes to those community partnerships, the City of Detroit is giving that reallocation of public safety funds a two-year test run, budgeted through the end of 2024.
Officials and the community are hoping for continued success.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These food items will continue to be 'volatile' in price next year: report
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
Putin moves a step closer to a 5th term as president after Russia sets 2024 election date
Lawmakers in Russia set the country's 2024 presidential election for March 17, moving Vladimir Putin a step closer to a fifth term in office.
Are you pronouncing that right? Most mispronounced words and names in 2023
Some of the words tied to this year's hottest topics were also among the most mangled when it came to saying them aloud
Strikes on Gaza's southern edge sow fear in one of the last areas to which people can flee
Israeli forces struck the southern Gaza town of Rafah twice overnight, residents said Thursday, sowing fear in one of the last places where civilians could seek refuge after Israel widened its offensive against Hamas to areas already packed with displaced people.
Assembly of First Nations assembly continues without electing new national chief
The Assembly of First Nations' special chiefs assembly continues in Ottawa Thursday without a new national chief.
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A gunman kills three people on a Las Vegas school campus, Pierre Poilievre threatens to delay MPs' holidays and a Saskatchewan veteran receives France's highest order of distinction. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
A Netherlands court sets a sentencing date for a man convicted in Canada of cyberbullying
A court in the Netherlands said Thursday that it would rule in two weeks on the sentence for a man convicted in Canada in a notorious cyberbullying case.
St. John's airport reopens after investigation into suspicious package
The international airport in St. John's, Newfoundland, has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Kitchener
-
Canadian family of four will pay $700 more for food in 2024, says report
Grocery prices will continue to climb in 2024, but not as steeply as they did over the past two years, a new report predicts.
-
Renowned scholar, with ties to Waterloo, Ont. university, reportedly killed with his family in Gaza
Sofyan Taya, a former guest scholar at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike near Gaza City. His friend and former colleague called him a brilliant and gentle soul.
-
Kitten stolen from Waterloo, Ont. pet store has been found
The 12-week-old kitten, who was stolen from a Waterloo, Ont. pet store, is now in the care of a local cat rescue.
London
-
'Special milestone': Boone Jenner on his rise from Dorchester, Ont. to NHL franchise games played leader
It’s now 685 NHL games and counting. Boone Jenner of Mossley, Ont. outside London is the new Columbus Blue Jackets all-time franchise leader in games played.
-
Guilty verdict returned for man charged with dangerous driving causing death
Sarah Jones was well-known in the city as the managing editor of Business London Magazine and described as big-hearted, with a smile that would light up a room.
-
Light snowfall Thursday ahead of wet weekend
Light snowfall is expected across the region Thursday morning, settling in the afternoon with cloudy skies. According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, there is a weak wave that is moving through to the north.
Barrie
-
Barrie council passes city's portion of the 2024 budget
Water, sewage and infrasture rates increased as city council tried to measure increases against savings in council chambers Wednesday.
-
Expect police presence in Bognor Marsh in Meaford as they search for missing man
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report on Wednesday that Jason, 38, was last seen on Saturday in Peel Region.
-
Wasaga Beach man busted for drug trafficking
Multi-disciplined police forces executed a search warrant at a residence on Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach.
Northern Ontario
-
Information of hundreds of drivers trafficked in auto-theft ring involving ServiceOntario employees: police
Toronto police say the information of hundreds of drivers in the province was trafficked to suspects allegedly running an auto-theft ring involving employees at ServiceOntario.
-
These food items will continue to be 'volatile' in price next year: report
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
Driver ticketed for hauling trailer with dolly strapped to in place of wheel
A provincial police officer with a keen eye conducted a traffic stop after spotting a vehicle featuring a rather unconventional "quick fix" in Penetanguishene.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa home sales slow as interest rate brings about hesitancy
Ottawa's real estate market typically slows down during the colder months of the year, and this year is shaping up to be no exception.
-
Bundle up! Cold temperatures to grip Ottawa for the next two days
A cold and snowy Thursday is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa, but relief is on the way this weekend from the bone-chilling temperatures.
-
Two arrested as Ottawa police seize 40 kg of cocaine, 4 kg of crack in major drug bust
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested after a seizure of more than 40 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of crack cocaine in the nation's capital.
Toronto
-
'We're still together': Family, friends testify in defence of Toronto mother, once convicted of killing disabled daughter
Taking the stand for a second time in her life, Amanda Ali rejected prosecutor’s suggestions that her mother smothered her disabled teenage sister in an act of mercy at their Scarborough townhouse in 2011, instead detailing a childhood and home life filled with love.
-
Information of hundreds of drivers trafficked in auto-theft ring involving ServiceOntario employees: police
Toronto police say the information of hundreds of drivers in the province was trafficked to suspects allegedly running an auto-theft ring involving employees at ServiceOntario.
-
Want some Kraft Dinner? Boxes now have smaller portions but at the same price
It's a Canadian staple in many households, but if you want to mix up some Kraft Dinner tonight, you may have less "KD" in the box than you did before.
Montreal
-
Teachers' union FAE to submit new counter-offer to Quebec government
Quebec teachers’ union the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) will soon be tabling a counter-offer to the government in a bid to break the deadlock in negotiations over the next round of collective agreements.
-
Montreal police, SQ carry out raids hoping to solve killings linked to organized crime
Montreal police and Quebec provincial police are conducting six raids this morning in an effort to solve several homicides linked to organized crime dating back from the mid-90s to today.
-
Public sector negotiations: Common Front rejects Quebec's latest offer
Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions has rejected the government's latest offer. The strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14 will go on as planned.
Atlantic
-
Public Safety Minister terminates state of emergency order in St. Stephen
Minister Kris Austin says the concerns expressed by St. Stephen, N.B., are serious, but do not garner the local state of emergency act.
-
These food items will continue to be 'volatile' in price next year: report
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
-
St. John's airport reopens after investigation into suspicious package
The international airport in St. John's, Newfoundland, has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious package.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating death of infant
Winnipeg Police are investigating the death of an infant Monday night.
-
Bills to commemorate Orange Shirt Day and Louis Riel pass final vote in Manitoba
A bill to make Orange Shirt day a statutory holiday in Manitoba has passed its final vote in the legislature.
-
Hookah lounge owner worried as city eyes possible ban
A Winnipeg hookah lounge owner is worried about a potential ban they say could put them out of business.
Calgary
-
Heavy snowfall expected to continue in Calgary
After enjoying a month of above seasonal temperatures, residents in Calgary are being reminded of winter and all the cold temperatures and slippery roads that come with it.
-
Toddler in 'potentially life-threatening' condition following N.E. Calgary crash
A toddler was seriously injured during a collision in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. Two pedestrians, the child and an adult, were taken to hospital following the crash at the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E. Police believe a bus and the car collided and subsequently hit the child and adult.
-
Environmentalists pin satirical Fossil of the Day award on Alberta at climate meeting
A global network of environmental groups has given Alberta the rare distinction of being named Fossil of the Day at climate meetings in Dubai.
Edmonton
-
Hyman, McDavid lead Edmonton Oilers to 6-1 rout of Carolina Hurricanes
The Edmonton Oilers are making good on their quest to erase their poor start to the season.
-
Environmentalists pin satirical Fossil of the Day award on Alberta at climate meeting
A global network of environmental groups has given Alberta the rare distinction of being named Fossil of the Day at climate meetings in Dubai.
-
These food items will continue to be 'volatile' in price next year: report
A new report by more than 30 researchers is estimating how much food will cost in 2024 and how much money it will take to feed families.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Police Service chief on transition delays, body-worn cameras, 'cordial' relationship with mayor
If all goes according to plan, by 2026, the only police officers on the streets of B.C.’s fastest-growing city will be members of the Surrey Police Service.
-
Voters deserve referendum on abolishing Vancouver Park Board, critics say
Critics are slamming Mayor Ken Sim's surprise push to abolish the Vancouver Park Board as haphazard and undemocratic, arguing voters deserve to decide the fate of the elected body in a referendum.
-
Victoria woman with broken, cracked teeth pleads for better dental care for seniors
A Vancouver Island woman is speaking out about the state of dental care and coverage for seniors as she struggles with broken, cracked teeth and oral infections.