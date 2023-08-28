‘Designed by firefighters, for firefighters,’ Lakeshore fire crews push-in newest engine

A new, modern fire truck designed with the help of firefighters has been added to Lakeshore’s fleet of emergency vehicles.

Station 1 firefighters came together last week for the traditional “push-in” ceremony of the new Engine 1, a 2023 Rosenbauer Commander. The ceremony saw firefighters manually push the engine into the station, a longstanding tradition for fire departments.

“This ceremony goes back to when fire trucks weren’t fire trucks as we know them, they were horse-drawn carts with manual pumps,” said Lakeshore Fire Chief Don Williamson. “Every time they returned from a fire call, firefighters would push these carts back into the station by hand. That tradition has carried on for when we bring new vehicles into service.”

Engine 1, purchased by the municipality earlier this year for $840,000, marks a significant upgrade in Lakeshore’s firefighting capabilities, officials say. It is equipped with the latest advancements in safety technology, improving protection for both firefighters and the community. One feature of the vehicle is its ability to communicate with smart vehicles in its vicinity, alerting drivers of approaching emergency vehicles.

“What’s special about the Rosenbauer, is it was designed for firefighters, by firefighters,” Williamson said. “And what I mean by that is this particular company several years ago approached different firefighters looking for things they didn’t like about existing cabs.”

The truck also boasts a substantial increase in water storage carrying 3,785 litres of water compared to the previous engine’s 3,028-litre capacity.

The new engine’s pump is able to deliver more than 4.700 litres of water per minute, which officials say will help Lakeshore’s firefighters combat flames with greater force and control.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new Engine 1 to the communities of Lakeshore. This state-of-the-art fire truck, equipped with the latest technology and safety features, reflects our ongoing commitment to the safety of our citizens,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “With its increased capacity and communication capabilities, Engine 1 will enhance Lakeshore Fire’s ability to respond effectively to emergencies.”

Engine 1 will replace the 23-year-old Salsbury engine.