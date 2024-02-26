Decision to add 10 more red light cameras in Windsor delayed
Windsor city council is holding off on installing more red light cameras at intersections in the city.
At Monday’s meeting, council referred the recommendation to the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee.
Mayor Drew Dilkens says he wants more information before a decision is made to install 10 more red light cameras.
“We may move forward with 10 more cameras or 20 more cameras sometime in the future, but each of those advances should be based on data analysis,” says Dilkens. “And so we said that we would have data back to city council before we move forward and we didn’t get that data, so kicking this to the committee to review further, I think was the right approach and ultimately would get us to the right place."
According to an administration report, 6,141 red light camera tickets were issued in 2023 compared to 5,318 in 2022.
In 2023, the city's net revenue was just over $1 million, while in 2022 it was close to $609,000.
Drivers receive a $325 ticket if they run a red light at one of the 10 intersections with the cameras.
Dilkens says he wants to know if the red light cameras are actually changing driver behaviour.
"Because if it's not changing behaviour, I either want to add an additional tool to that particular intersection and ask why not? What's the purpose of this if it's actually not improving public safety?," he says.
The City of Windsor's first Red Light Camera (RLC) system was activated on Jan. 1, 2022 with a total of 10 systems coming online by the end of February 2022 at the following intersections:
1. Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau
2. Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue
3. Howard Avenue at EC Row E/B Off Ramp
4. University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue
5. McHugh Street at Clover Avenue
6. Giles Blvd at Ouellette Avenue
7. Seminole Street at Central Avenue
8. Erie Street East at Goyeau Street
9. Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West
10. Eugenie Street East at McDougall Avenue
The locations were chosen based on a review of the five-year history of collisions for both side impact collisions and rear end collisions, and through consultation with Windsor Police and the vendor.
With files from AM800's Rusty Thompson.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say
Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.
House passes motion calling on Trudeau to recoup ArriveCan funds
Opposition parties teamed up Wednesday to pass a motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to collect and recoup, within 100 days, all funds paid to ArriveCan contractors and subcontractors that did no work.
BREAKING Comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76
Richard Lewis, an acclaimed comedian known for exploring his neuroses in frantic, stream-of-consciousness diatribes while dressed in all-black, leading to his nickname 'The Prince of Pain,' has died. He was 76.
Visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada
Some visa requirements will be re-imposed on Mexican nationals visiting Canada, a senior government source told CTV News.
Appellate judge refuses to halt Trump's US$454 million fraud penalty while he appeals
A New York appellate judge on Wednesday refused to halt collection of Donald Trump’s US$454 million civil fraud penalty while he appeals, rejecting the former president’s request that he be allowed to post a bond covering just a fraction of what he owes.
Since COVID began, more parents now say they're 'really against vaccinating' their children, new survey shows
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute (ARI) shows that opposition to mandatory childhood vaccination in Canada has risen substantially since 2019 to nearly two in five Canadians from one quarter, with 17 per cent of surveyed parents with children under age 18 indicating they were “really against” vaccinating their children.
B.C. lawyer Hong Guo disbarred a 2nd time for being 'ungovernable'
A Richmond lawyer who has been at the centre of Law Society of B.C. discipline proceedings for years has been disbarred for a second time.
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
NDP MP Daniel Blaikie resigning House seat to work with Manitoba premier
NDP MP Daniel Blaikie announced Wednesday he will be stepping down to become Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew's senior adviser on intergovernmental affairs.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Another measles case confirmed in Ont. child who recently returned from Europe
Another child has been diagnosed with measles after travelling to Europe. Officials warn that there may have been exposure on a flight into Pearson airport, as well as hospitals in Brantford and Hamilton.
-
Tenants fight back against renovictions at Kitchener apartment
A rally for tenants of 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener escalated when the building’s management called police on Wednesday.
-
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
London
-
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
-
'Suddenly we hear an earthquake sound': Family speaks out after stolen van crashes into baby’s room
Krishna Memmollu and his wife Saiteja were enjoying a quiet evening with their 14-month-old daughter Anvika when their worlds were shaken, literally.
-
Charges laid after another report of vehicle hitting a home
Police responded to the scene in the area of Highbury Avenue north and Eastman Avenue around 8:30 p.m. after a homeowner called 9-1-1 to report a vehicle hit their house.
Barrie
-
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Mother Nature brings on the rain, winds, snow and freezing temperatures
Environment Canada has issued weather warnings forecast to continue into Thursday.
-
4 masked suspects wanted following pharmacy robbery
Police are on the hunt for four suspects accused of fleeing the scene after allegedly stealing cash and drugs from a Bradford pharmacy on Holland Street West.
-
Officers in Bradford, Ont. make bizarre discovery during routine traffic stop
Police officers made a bizarre discovery during a routine traffic stop in Bradford for a vehicle that failed to stop at a four-way intersection at Simcoe and Canal Roads.
Northern Ontario
-
Northen Ont. man charged after police seize lifelike, child-size sex dolls
A 38-year-old Sault Ste. Marie man is charged with possession of child pornography after a search of a home revealed lifelike, child-sized sex dolls, police say.
-
Sudbury murderer makes court appearance on new sex assault charges
The man convicted of murdering a Sudbury woman in 1998 appeared in court by video from prison Wednesday morning.
-
Sudbury cop killer out on day parole has died
One of two men who have been serving time since killing a Sudbury police officer in 1993 has died, Correctional Service Canada says.
Ottawa
-
Couples scramble to reschedule weddings after abrupt closure of Courtyard Restaurant
Several couples who had planned weddings at the Courtyard Restaurant in Ottawa's ByWard Market are scrambling to find new venues after the restaurant announced Tuesday afternoon it would be closing its doors for good.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in hate-related incident downtown
The Ottawa Police Service is looking to identify a suspect involved in a hate-related incident earlier this month in the downtown area.
-
6 taken to hospital in head-on crash with student transport vehicle in Ottawa's southeast
Six people, including three youth, have been taken to hospital and one driver after a head-on crash in Ottawa's southeast end on Wednesday morning.
Toronto
-
This is how much it costs to 'thrive' on a single, working wage in Toronto
The annual cost of “thriving” for a single working-age adult in Toronto costs $61,654 after taxes, a new report found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Southbound DVP reopens after being closed for most of the afternoon
All lanes of the southbound DVP have reopened after being closed for most of the afternoon due to a serious crash.
-
Court upholds life sentence for Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands
A court has upheld the life sentence for Christopher Husbands, who shot and killed two people and wounded several others at the Eaton Centre in 2012.
Montreal
-
Wicked, wild weather heads to Montreal following record-breaking warmth
After two days of record-breaking temperatures, Montrealers should brace for some wild weather.
-
2 young men arrested after alleged extortion attempt, shootings: Montreal police
Two men in their 20s were arrested Wednesday in Montreal and Laval in relation to an attempted extortion after gunshots were fired at a home and a workplace in recent months, police say.
-
Patients concerned about future of lymphedema clinic in Montreal
There is confusion and ample amounts of concern about the future of the lymphedema clinic at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
N.S. police clarify last known location of woman and three-year-old boy found dead
Police in Nova Scotia have issued a clarification about the last known location of a 36-year-old woman and three-year-old boy who were found dead on Tuesday.
-
Parts of the Maritimes to see up to 100 mm of rain, 90 km/h wind gusts into Thursday
The Maritimes is in store for more rain and stronger winds Wednesday evening into Thursday.
-
Halifax Shipyard workers suspended after work refusal
Some workers at Irving Shipbuilding have been suspended with pay pending an investigation over work refusal.
Winnipeg
-
New Democrat MP Daniel Blaikie to resign his seat, work for Manitoba premier
A New Democrat member of Parliament is resigning his seat for a job with Manitoba's NDP government.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fired scientists failed to protect sensitive information, newly released records say
Newly released documents say the careers of two scientists at a high-security laboratory ended after security reviews found they failed to protect sensitive assets and information.
-
Residential parking permit prices could increase in Winnipeg
Some Winnipeg residents could soon be paying more to park on the street outside their homes.
Calgary
-
Shooting in Huntington Hills believed to be targeted, police say
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting early Wednesday in the northeast community of Huntington Hills.
-
Calgary mother pushes for synthetic dyes to be removed from children's medicine in Canada
Food dyes are ubiquitous, in everything from cereals and salad dressings to toothpaste and even medicine.
-
Elevated avalanche risk forces closure of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C.
Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden, B.C., due to avalanche risk.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police charge man with 43 offences related to manufacturing 3D-printed firearms
Police have charged an Edmonton man with several firearms offences as part of a national investigation into 3D-printed guns.
-
Arrest made in connection with fatal hit-and-run during RCMP chase
Police arrested someone Tuesday evening in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred during a police chase in Beaumont on Saturday.
-
Former world junior hockey players charged with sexual assault choose jury trial
Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lawyer who submitted ChatGPT 'hallucinations' to the court ordered to review files, pay costs
A B.C. lawyer has been ordered to review all of her files after she made the "serious mistake" of citing "fictitious" cases created by ChatGPT to the court, according to a recent judgment.
-
Homicide investigators identify cyclist killed in Vancouver Island hit-and-run
Homicide investigators have identified a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island earlier this month as they appeal for witnesses to come forward to assist in the murder investigation.
-
Will B.C. learn lessons from other provinces before funding IVF?
British Columbia is joining seven provinces in paying for some of the cost of in vitro fertilization but scant details and long-standing inequities have raised questions about how the plan could benefit patients.