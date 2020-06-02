WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police have identified a body pulled from the Detroit River and determined it was the same person witnesses saw entering the water last month.

On May 23 shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man who had entered the Detroit River in the vicinity of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive.

Despite an extensive search of the region by both the Windsor Police Service and partner agencies, the person who had entered the water was not found.

On May 31 around 10 a.m., officers responded to the foot of the Detroit River in the area of Goyeau Street and Riverside Drive for reports of a body in the river.

The Windsor Police Service Marine Unit attended and assisted in the recovery of the found dead body.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit and a Coroner attended the scene.

The body was then removed and an autopsy was performed.

Windsor detectives identified the deceased person as a man from Windsor. Next of kin have been notified.

Police say no foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.