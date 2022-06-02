D'Amico's hat trick sends Windsor Spitfires to OHL final
Overage forward Daniel D’Amico had the crowd of over 6,300 jumping out of their seats after scoring three goals to lead the Windsor Spitfires to a 4-0 Game 7 win over Flint to win the OHL’s Western Conference championship.
“That's the biggest crowd I've seen at the WFCU my whole four years here so it was definitely special,” said D’Amico, who scored five goals during the final two games of a series that saw Windsor facing elimination.
“I don't want this OHL time for me to end.”
It's not ending yet. The team is now off to the OHL finals after D’Amico asserted his will on this series. “For me something just clicked in my head and I spread it around the room and all the boys did a job. Not just me. It's a credit to my teammates as well,” he said.
One teammate that deserves some credit is goaltender Xavier Medina who made 38 saves for the shutout in Game 7.
“It feels really good but you gotta give credit to my teammates. It's hard to fail when they all believe in you,” he said.
Medina came in cold midway through game five after starter Matt Onuska left with an injury. Assistant coach Andy Delmore credits goalie coach Michael Leighton for having Medina ready.
“X rolled with a rollercoaster season but very proud of him to step up for his teammates and his team,” he said.
Medina says his success is a reflection of the guidance provided by the entire coaching staff.
“They always told me to be honest, work hard and it’ll pay off. Thankfully it did,” he said.
The spits left for Hamilton Thursday afternoon to get ready for their next challenge.
The Bulldogs have yet to lose in these playoffs.
“They're 12-0 in the playoffs right now. They’re going to be tough to beat but i think we can beat them,” said forward Alex Christopoulos who scored a goal in game 7.
The Spits feel they are battle tested and riding momentum into game one Friday night in Hamilton.
“We faced a lot of good players in the playoffs. A lot of top guys. Top scoring players and we just found a way to shut them down,” said Christopoulos.
The first two games of the finals are in Hamilton before returning to the WFCU for the first time in eleven years Monday.
Christopoulos hopes fans will be there to share their energy to the team for Games 3 and 4 next week. “We need the fans to come out and support us,” he said. “It really helps us win games.”
