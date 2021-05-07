Advertisement
Cyclist struck by vehicle in LaSalle
Published Friday, May 7, 2021 8:57PM EDT
A cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Todd Lane in LaSalle, Ont. on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision in LaSalle Friday afternoon.
Around 4:30 p.m. police say a cyclist was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on Todd Lane who was turning onto Canada Street.
Police say the cyclist suffered serious injuries.
The criminal investigations team had tarps on site to preserve evidence.
The street was closed during supper hours.