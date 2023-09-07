Cyclist in critical condition after Dover collision

Chatham-Kent police say a bicyclist sustained serious injuries and is now in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the collision on Pain Court Line between Bear Line and Winterline Road in Dover Township.

Police say a vehicle driving west on Pain Court Line collided with a cyclist travelling in the same direction.

The cyclist was seriously injured and was transported to a nearby hospital. They were then airlifted by Ornge Land Ambulance to a Windsor hospital when their condition upgraded to critical.

The Chatham-Kent Police Traffic Management Unit is investigating the collision. If anyone has any information to assist this investigation, please contact Const. Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or 519-355-1092.