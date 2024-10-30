Cuteness overload! NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Windsor Regional Hospital are celebrating their very first Halloween by trick-or-treating.

The hospital posted snapshots of four little ones, dressed as “Gus Gus” from Cinderella, “Woody” from Toy Story, a strawberry and spaghetti and meatballs.

The costumes were handmade with love by staff at WRH.

See all four of the costumes below.