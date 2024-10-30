WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Cuteness overload! NICU babies celebrate their first Halloween

    A baby dressed as spaghetti and meatballs. (Source: Windsor Regional Hospital/X) A baby dressed as spaghetti and meatballs. (Source: Windsor Regional Hospital/X)
    Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Windsor Regional Hospital are celebrating their very first Halloween by trick-or-treating.

    The hospital posted snapshots of four little ones, dressed as “Gus Gus” from Cinderella, “Woody” from Toy Story, a strawberry and spaghetti and meatballs.

    The costumes were handmade with love by staff at WRH.

    See all four of the costumes below.

