Crime Stoppers Report: Reward offered for information leading to Windsor murder suspect’s arrest
Nearly one month after the murder of Daniel Squalls, Windsor police are offering a reward of $6,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect wanted in his death.
According to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service, police said on Monday that the Windsor Police Services Board and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of $6,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of 26-year-old Malique Calloo.
Calloo is wanted by police on first degree murder charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 24-year-old Daniel Squalls, who was shot in the 800-block of Hannah Street East on Nov. 28, 2022.
Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit recently said they believe Calloo might be “holed up” with friends or family in any of the following cities:
- Chatham
- Sarnia
- London
- Hamilton
- Niagara Region
- Greater Toronto Area (Toronto, York, Peel, Durham, Halton)
Calloo is described as a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” tall and weighs 245 lbs.
Windsor police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Windsor police said anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477, or submit a tip through the Catch Crooks website.
— With files from CTV News Windsor's Melanie Borrelli
