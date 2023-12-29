Crime Stoppers 2023 stats: increase in tips and arrests

Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers is looking back on another successful year, with an increase in tips and arrests.

2023 Crime Stoppers Statistics:

Over 1,700 tips

47 cases cleared

52 arrests

218 charges laid

Over $134, 250 in stolen property seized

$360, 504 in drugs were seized

9 weapons recovered

By comparison in 2022: there were over 1,400 tips from the public, 36 cases cleared, 42 arrests and 155 charges.

To make sure the tipsters identity is never disclosed, Crime Stoppers can’t discuss the specific cases when the tips were successful.

Crime Stoppers also partnered with the Windsor Police Services Board on a $20,000 reward for the Gerardine Butterfield case.

“The Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit remains actively investigating the Gerardine Butterfield case $20,000 cash reward remains active for any information that helps lead to an arrest,” said Crime Stoppers coordinator Const. Lauren Brisco. Police say Gerardine Butterfield, 63, was killed last May in her apartment on Wellington Avenue. (Courtesy Windsor police)

On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Butterfield was found deceased in her apartment at 591 Wellington Rd in Windsor.

“As police do have a person of interest they continue to search for more information to assist the investigation,” said Brisco.

Police and Crime Stoppers continue to look for tips in several cases in Windsor and Essex County heading into 2024.

“We are still looking for tips on outstanding cases, such as the carjackings that took place in Windsor,” said Brisco. WATCH: Police seek carjacking suspects

“Crime Stoppers also discussed grandparent scams on one of our segments. We want to continue reminding viewers to remain vigilant and never give out personal information over the phone, by mail or online.”

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 519-258-TIPS or submit a tip online at catchcrooks.com.