'Pretty old and stupid': Tecumseh grandparent scam victim and Crime Stoppers warn others

A Tecumseh man and Windsor-Essex Crime Stoppers are warning other residents about a “grandparent scam” targeting elderly residents.

Crime Stoppers reports 12 victims have been identified in Windsor-Essex from June 17- June 28, with residents losing about $60,000.

Tecumseh victim Gordon said he lost about $9,300 and he was upset when he discovered it was a scam.

“When I found out… pretty old and stupid,” he said. “Oh man, so many things just to ask, drivers license, who are you, your last name. I was just so wrapped up that it was my grandson.”

Gordon said it started with a random phone call to his house line.

“I received a phone call and I answered it and it sounded like my grandson and he was panicky,” he says.

The story was that he was in a car accident and hit a pregnant woman.

He said following the panicked grandson imitator, a man identified himself as a lawyer currently representing their grandson, who was just arrested for impaired driving. This lawyer provided case file and confirmation number to make the call sound more legitimate.

Gordon was told that his grandson was going to be held in front of a judge if he could not make bail and he would require $9300 in cash today and his grandson would be released and driven home.

Someone came to the house to pick up the cash. Soon after, they discovered that their grandson was not in trouble. Grandparent scam suspect in Essex County (Source: Crime Stoppers)

“Meanwhile my wife gets on the phone, calls my daughter-in-law, here my grandson is at home sleeping in bed, so within five minutes we knew it was a scam,” he said.

Gordon is speaking out with hopes that other seniors don’t fall for the same scheme.

“Be aware that they can definitely imitate family members somehow,” he said. “Don’t pass out cash money to anyone unless you really consult.”

As for the cash, he thinks it’s likely gone for good.

“I have no thoughts of ever getting the money back.. or I have thoughts, but I doubt very much that I ever will,” he said.

He reported the incident to Essex County OPP.

OPP Crime Stoppers coordinator Sarah Werstein says have two photos of suspects they are trying to identify. Grandparent scam suspect in Essex County (Source: Crime Stoppers)

She says anyone who gets a similar phone call should slow down the situation and verify the information. Contact an immediate family member and inquire if anyone needs assistance. Do not forward any funds without speaking to family members first and report it to the police.

Werstein also advises residents to speak to their elderly family members to be on the lookout for suspicious phone calls.Anyone with information regarding can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000. The Crime Stoppers Report with OPP coordinator Sarah Werstein (right) and CTV's Melanie Borrelli.