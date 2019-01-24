Crash closes eastbound lane on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 401 near Bloomfield Road in Chatham-Kent, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 10:26AM EST
Chatham-Kent OPP are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
It appears a tractor trailer flipped onto its side on the 401, west of Boomfield Road on Thursday.
One eastbound lane of the 401 is closed.
Police are asking motorists to slowdown as emergency services investigate and remove the vehicle.