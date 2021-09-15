WINDSOR, ONT. -- St. Joseph’s Catholic High School will be closed until further notice as of Wednesday due to a COVID-19 outbreak declared by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

According to WECHU, there are currently five confirmed cases of the virus at the school with the most recent exposure date of Sept. 9. The entire school community has been dismissed as a precaution and the school will remain closed until further notice.

“Based on the level of spread in our community, it is necessary to excuse students in order to limit the potential for spread in this setting. We are actively working to investigate cases tied to this school and provide guidance to those directly impacted” said Nicole Dupuis, Chief Executive Officer at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

All students, staff and visitors who were in attendance from Tuesday, Sept. 7 to Thursday, Sept. 9 and have not already been identified as a close contact through a previously dismissed cohort have been directed to get tested for the virus.

WECHU says it is working with the school and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) administrators to manage the outbreak, limit the spread of infection and ensure health measures are maintained.

“As always, we are working closely with public health to protect the health and safety of the St. Joseph's Catholic High School community and following their guidance,” said, WECDSB director of education, Emelda Byrne. “The health and safety of students and staff remains our first priority and we will continue to inform the school community and implement all health and safety protocols to ensure a safe re-opening of the school in the near term.”

The health unit recommends all Windsor-Essex residents follow the following health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Get vaccinated (for individuals 12 years of age and older)

Stay home if you are sick

Maintain a physical distance of 2 metres from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Use a non-medical face mask when physical distancing is not possible

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or use the inside of your elbow when you cough

WECHU says due to privacy concerns, it will not be publicly disclosing any further details about the cases or number of close contacts at the high school, but will address the outbreak during its 9:30 a.m. briefing on Thursday.