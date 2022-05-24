COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared for the medicine unit at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

As of May 20, three cases of health-care acquired COVID-19 were identified in the unit at the Chatham Site.

Chatham-Kent Public Health is expected to work closely with CKHA to manage the outbreak within the medicine unit and will continue to work in consultation until the outbreak is declared over.

CKPH is communicating with impacted patients and families for the contact tracing process. The health unit contacts individuals who have been exposed and informs them of appropriate measures to take.

“As part of CKHA’s pandemic response action plan and in alignment with the hospital’s infection prevention and control guidelines, a number of additional initiatives have been implemented in response to the outbreak on the medicine unit,” said a news release.

CKHA will continue following these measures until CK Public Health rescinds the outbreak order.

The health unit is reminding the community that the hospital remains a safe place to receive care. If you are experiencing an emergent acute care need, please do not hesitate to dial 911 or visit your nearest Emergency Department.

There is also one ongoing outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette campus that was reported on May 13.