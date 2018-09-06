

The Windsor Police Service has recovered a replica badge that honoured a fallen officer.

The badge belonged to Const. John Atkinson who was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 5, 2006.

The badge was in a shadowbox that contained a photo of Atkinson’s funeral at the St. Denis Centre.

The shadowbox was stolen from a hallway in the Chrysler building at the University of Windsor over the August long weekend.

This crime garnered a tremendous amount of community attention, and the Windsor Police Service would like to thank the public for the support.

Even though investigators have recovered the replica badge, police say no charges have been filed.

The Windsor Police Service does say it is extremely pleased to have the stolen replica badge recovered.