Committee looks at redevelopment of former SilverCity theatre

SilverCity movie theatre on Walker Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) SilverCity movie theatre on Walker Road in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News