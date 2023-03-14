Comedy duo Kenny and Spenny to make Windsor stop on anniversary tour

Canadian comedy duo and “roommate frenemies” Kenny and Spenny are celebrating 20 years with a North American tour — making a stop in Windsor on Friday.

It’s been 20 years since the pair of old friends first appeared on Canadian television in their show “Kenny vs Spenny” which spanned six seasons and “created an international cult sensation” taking on a life of its own when the series was released for free on YouTube.

The two have since been touring Canada for nearly a decade as a live comedy act. The shows have sold out across the country and had a short test run in 2021 in the US selling out in major markets like New York and Detroit.

Now, Canada’s “raunchy yet moralistic” comedy pair will hit the road again for their anniversary tour, with a show at Rockstar Music Hall in Windsor, on Friday, Mar. 17 at 7 p.m.

“Kenny vs Spenny has ruined my life,” Spencer ‘Spenny’ Nolan Rice said. “I look forward to sucking every last penny out of it.”