Collaborative nursing programs at University of Windsor receive national accreditation

The University of Windsor has earned the Canadian Association of School of Nursing (CASN) accreditation for its collaborative bachelor of science in nursing (BScN) and registered practical nurse pathway to BScN programs.

According to a news release from the university, CASN is a Canadian and internationally recognized evaluation process to ensure exacting standards in nursing education and expected student outcomes are met. It is a mark of excellence.

“The accreditation is significant since it speaks to the quality of our undergraduate BScN programs, the benefit of elevated status, and the rigorous process associated with obtaining accreditation,” Dr. Debbie Sheppard-LeMoine, dean at the faculty of nursing, said.

The university’s application for accreditation is voluntary, and requires the program’s faculty, resources and curriculum be thoroughly evaluated by a review panel of nursing education experts and community representatives.

“We have met all required critical elements and there were no program recommendations by CASN,” Sheppard-LeMoine added. “The Faculty of Nursing’s dedicated team of Associate Deans, faculty, staff, and students worked tirelessly together for this achievement. Without the strength and vision of our team, this outstanding accomplishment would not have been possible.”

Sheppard-LeMoine said the accreditation helps to provide UWindsor nursing graduates with a “high ceiling” for future careers.

“While filling the need of a nursing shortage, graduate employability is limitless,” Sheppard-LeMoine said. “In addition, employers have more peace-of-mind knowing that an accredited collaborative nursing program such as our BScN will continue to produce highly competent and educated nursing professionals who can make immediate contributions to a team that they could potentially be joining.”