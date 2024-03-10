Cold start to March Break, but it's warming up

Anyone travelling for March Break might have to deal with some flurries and cold weather in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Flurries are expected to end by the afternoon. Local blowing snow late Sunday morning and afternoon. Local amount 2 centimetres. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 2 Celsius.

Sunday night is forecasted to be mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low -4C. Wind chill -9C overnight.

The average high this time of year is 5C and the average low is -3C.

Here’s the local forecast for the rest of the week: