Cold start to March Break, but it's warming up

    Anyone travelling for March Break might have to deal with some flurries and cold weather in Windsor-Essex.

    Environment Canada says Sunday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Flurries are expected to end by the afternoon. Local blowing snow late Sunday morning and afternoon. Local amount 2 centimetres. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 2 Celsius.

    Sunday night is forecasted to be mainly cloudy. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low -4C. Wind chill -9C overnight.

    The average high this time of year is 5C and the average low is -3C.

    Here’s the local forecast for the rest of the week:

    • Monday....mainly sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 10. Wind chill -10C in the morning.
    • Monday night....clear. Low 5.
    • Tuesday....sunny. High 15.
    • Tuesday night....clear. Low 6.
    • Wednesday....sunny. High 18.
    • Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 5.
    • Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 14.
    • Thursday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8.
    • Friday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13.
    • Friday night....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 3.
    • Saturday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.

