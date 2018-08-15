Colchester Beach not recommended for swimming
The Windsor Essex County Heath Unit has issued a warning for Colchester Beach. (WECHU / Google Maps)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 4:55PM EDT
If you want to swim this weekend, health officials in Windsor-Essex suggest you avoid one beach.
The Health Unit says Colchester Beach is not recommended for swimming due to high E. Coli bacteria found in the water.
All other public beaches have acceptable levels of bacteria in the water and are considered safe for swimming.