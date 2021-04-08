WINDSOR, ONT. -- A University of Windsor student is hoping to fill the void of in-class guest speakers with an online segment featuring business leaders from across Windsor-Essex.

“The whole purpose of the platform is to spread positivity,” says Linden Crain, the founder and host of ‘Coffee with Crainer.’ “So the students can put the books away and just listen and absorb what the guests are bringing to the table.”

When school went virtual, the University of Windsor business student saw an opportunity to continue bringing guest speakers to his classmates through a series of online interviews.

Crain just filmed his fiftieth episode with Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj, with his videos getting thousands of views across a number of social media platforms.

Previous episodes feature AM800’s Morning Drive hosts, Mike and Lisa, Rotary International President Jennifer Jones and former NHLer and Stanley Cup champion, Kevin Westgarth. His next episode will feature an interview with former Liberal Windsor West MPP Sandra Pupatello.

Crain tells CTV Windsor the focus is providing leadership and career advice to emerging leaders.

“I think it’s a unique platform because it’s not often that someone from the community can approach a high level executive, they’re very busy,” he says. “So this platform gives the opportunity to post their questions and submit it in advance so they actually have that social interaction when the show goes live.”

His show can be found on YouTube, Facebook and his own website.