Coats for Kids: Winter clothes fly off the hanger for those in need

The annual Coats for Kids distribution event kicked off on Saturday to provide winter attire for those in need.

Organized by the UHC Hub of Opportunities, families attended the Unifor Local 444/200 office to choose from the selection of coats, snow pants, hats, gloves and scarves.

Heidi Benson, the Coats for Kids coordinator, said they received and washed more than 3,500, which fell shy of the organization’s targets.

“I think demand is higher, and in turn, that goes with maybe people not purchasing that extra coat and being able to give back their old one,” Benson told CTV News.

Heidi Benson, Coats for Kids coordinator, on Nov. 9, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)Since their drive for winter clothes began in September, Benson said donations have been washed by Cintas.

Distribution will continue until Nov. 15, with opportunities for those in need setup across the city.

“We just want to encourage if you're in need, either yourself, your child or anybody in the family, please come out to one of our sites,” Benson said. “We're here to serve the community and we're just really grateful to all those that have donated to us.”

Benson said those who cannot make it to a distribution site or have donations of their own should contact UHC offices.

A list of distribution locations can be found here.