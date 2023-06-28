CMHA Windsor-Essex explores changing hours of operation to meet rising demand for mental health services
The Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex (CMHA) is reevaluating its operations in response to the growing demand for mental health and addiction services beyond traditional office hours, according to its CEO.
Since May 12, nurses with Windsor Regional Hospital have been paired with city police officers to provide on-site care to people experiencing mental health and addictions issue on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Those hours of operation for the nurse-police team (NPT) program were found to be the busiest times when people need care the most.
In an interview with CTV News on June 23, Musyj said there was a strong need for this program since many organizations and programs dealing with mental health and addictions are only open Monday through Friday during the daytime.
"That's not when the demand is. So it's modifying that and looking at, maybe, providing the same services but just later into the evening hours," said Musyj, when asked about ways for existing organizations to address these crises.
One of those organizations is the Canadian Mental Health Association of Windsor-Essex. Their office is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is closed on weekends.
Meanwhile, at the most recent meeting of the Windsor Police Services Board, members said upper levels of government and other community partners need to step up and help alleviate the pressures currently on police officers and emergency room nurses.
After hearing about the benefits of the NPT program, Windsor Police Services Board chair Drew Dilkens said service providers need to "adjust the roles that they play in the community to better align with the needs that we see happening in the community."
CMHA Windsor-Essex runs the Crisis and Wellness Centre in downtown Windsor, in partnership with Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, seven days a week. However, its hours of operation are limited from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Pictured in Windsor, Ont. on on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)
CTV News invited Sonja Grbevski, CEO for the Windsor-Essex CMHA, to address these concerns. This interview has been edited for clarity and length:
Q: There seems to be a lot of talk in the last week that addressing the mental health and addictions crises may not just require funding. Rather, one solution may be to take existing organizations, services and programs and pushing their hours of operation into the night and weekends. First off, have you heard those concerns?
Grbevski: That's a conversation we're continuously having. It's not just about opening and expanding hours. What services do we need to provide? For instance, I'll give you an example, in counseling and therapy, no one's going to come at 9 p.m. It doesn't make sense. Now, a crisis centre or some other type of service may be required to have extended hours. But I think there's also a balance with that.
When you're looking at an organization like the CMHA, we actually do have extended hours. Our normal operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However, we have many more programs that go on in the evenings. However, they're specialized and they're targeted services and are all by appointment. So it's not as if someone can just pop in. For the most part, that's not the type of service that we offer. It's very much appointment-based. Anyone who has a touch point with mental health and addiction services agrees we need to coordinate this much better. That is absolutely non-deniable.
Q: Has there been any thought to pushing your regular hours back, later into the evening, and, perhaps, into nights and weekends when we've been told demand increases?
Grbevski: That is absolutely something we're looking at. When it comes to weekends, we'll have to take a look at what's going to work and what's not going to work, but you have to try it. That is true. Just as a reminder, we do have our Wellness and Crisis Centre which is open seven days a week, from, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Is that something we can push the envelope on? Maybe until 10 p.m.?
Q: What's the biggest challenge of meeting this demand for care?
Grbevski: Part of it is we have to change our structure. If you look at our budget, you'd have to take away from something to add something else. That poses a hardship because everything's important. These decisions have to very calculated and understood. It's the collective approach and assessing who's going to do what. I'm sure, in the next little while, we'll start seeing some changes in operations, starting with my organization. The other piece is, and I think I've said this in the past as well, it's not necessarily the hours of operation. It's also looking at what type of service needs to go out into the community to help engage with individuals that require mental health and addiction services.
We've been talking a lot in our community about some form of urgent assessment centre, specializing in mental health and addictions. If police were to encounter a situation and bring them to an assessment centre that is open 24 hours, they would have the proper staff and all the elements required for that type of intervention. A police officer can't pick somebody up that's acting out in a certain way and then bring into my centre. I don't have that environment set up. So this is, I believe, where we should be heading.
Q: It's interesting you mention that because, just this week, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare announced plans to build what would essentially be an emergency room specifically for people experiencing a mental health crisis. For people who aren't too familar with the CMHA and assume your organization is a place where people in these situations could be dropped off and taken care of immediately, what would you say to them?
Grbevski: I would absolutely love that and welcome that. However, we have to be responsible in terms of what we're doing. I know we're in healthcare and band-aids help but that's not how you build a system. For us to be able to provide additional hours move significantly later in the evening, I would absolutely explore and welcome that opportunity. I'd also look at redefining some of our services.
Following this interview, CTV News reached back out to Grbevski to gather more information on the Wellness and Crisis Centre. Grbevski said the centre, which began operating in 2018, is not a place where patients can stay overnight because the provincial government did not approve licensing for a "bedded component."
"I am looking at one of my program areas for stabilization beds. Though, we are very early with exploring with our funders," Grbevski said in a statement.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
Connor Bedard first Pats player to be drafted 1st overall since 1980
Connor Bedard is the first member of the Regina Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
This planet should’ve been destroyed by its star — but somehow it survived: astronomers
Astronomers have discovered a planet that should have been destroyed when its star expanded — but somehow it survived.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
CBC must face WE Charity defamation lawsuit in a U.S. court, judge rules
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation must face a defamation lawsuit by WE Charity alleging the publicly funded news outlet repeatedly aired false claims that it deceived its donors, a Washington, D.C., federal judge has ruled.
Kitchener
-
1 arrested, 3 taken to hospital after stabbing at University of Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say one person has been arrested and three people have been transported to hospital after being stabbed inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
London
-
Mother concerned after unsettling discovery in bagel
Mariana DaSilva and her family consume a lot of bagels for the convenience they offer, and because of certain health restrictions, the Dempster's brand has become a staple in her diet. After her weekly shopping trip however, she discovered an addition in one of the bags.
-
Document offers clues about city’s initial design and location criteria for homeless hubs
A preliminary set of criteria for service hubs for homeless Londoners was developed by city staff and frontline agencies four months ago. CTV News London recently obtained a document that details preferred zoning, location qualities and building designs.
-
'I just don’t know where I’m going to go': Wingham, Ont. tenant lives in tent, fights renoviction
Julie Hamilton is living in a tent, mere metres away from her old apartment that’s been 'under renovation' since January 2023.
Barrie
-
International student killed walking on Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police are investigating after an international student was struck and killed while walking on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Accomplice in Barrie teen's shooting death sentenced
Alexander Craggs faced sentencing on Wednesday for his part in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Barrie in November 2021.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Tiny Township
One man has died after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Timmins city council agrees to hire security firm to boost safety
In the past few years, downtown business owners in Timmins have resorted to installing bars on their storefront windows, increasing surveillance and locking their doors to prevent crime.
Ottawa
-
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Voters in Kanata-Carleton elect new MPP in July
Voters in Kanata-Carleton will be heading to the polls next month to replace MPP Merrilee Fullerton.
Toronto
-
Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
-
Ontario man protests at RBC headquarters claiming mistake made on his mortgage renewal
Gerald Comeau has been leading a one man protest in front of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) headquarters in downtown Toronto for the past six months.
-
Brampton teacher on leave says student 'wanted to fight me' after intervening in school incident
A long-time teacher is speaking out about the increasing violence at his high school in Brampton.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens draft Austrian Defender David Reinbacher as fifth overall pick
The Montreal Canadiens selected defenseman David Reinbacher fifth overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville.
-
‘Make any sense to you?’ Eager to return to the job, injured health worker says she's stuck in red tape
As Quebec continues its fight to recruit and maintain staff in hospitals, nursing homes and clinics, one orderly says bureaucracy is preventing her from returning to work.
-
First genetic marker linked to multiple sclerosis severity identified
An international team of scientists has identified the first genetic variant associated with the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS), which could lead to new treatments to prevent the disabilities caused by the progression of the disease.
Atlantic
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
-
Rebate debate: Will federal cheques offset the carbon tax?
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada investigating reports of two tornadoes potentially touching down in Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada is investigating reports that two separate tornadoes may have touched down in Manitoba Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Calgary won’t change how long RVs can be parked on front driveways, for now
Calgarians won't see any changes to the rules for parking RVs on residential driveways any time soon.
-
Climate protests call for push to renewables as Canada deals with more heat, smoke
About 50 Calgarians gathered in the northeast on Wednesday for a climate protest.
-
Who is Ian? RCMP issue plea for help solving sexual assault of child in summer 1990
Mounties are hoping to solve a sexual assault near Taber, Alta., in 1990 that left a young girl with life-altering injuries.
Edmonton
-
Video of fast motorboat in Edmonton creek prompts investigation
River valley users and officials are reacting after a video surfaced on social media of a motorboat speeding down Whitemud Creek in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
Dog owners want license pulled from Edmonton vet guilty of 'systemic unprofessional conduct'
Two Edmonton women are calling for authorities to take away the license of a local veterinarian who has been sanctioned numerous times, claiming his negligence caused the death of their beloved pet back in 2018.
Vancouver
-
B.C. needs to 'significantly increase' assisted living capacity, seniors advocate says
B.C.'s seniors advocate is calling on the provincial government to fix the "confusing legislative landscape" governing assisted living facilities in the province, with the goal of protecting seniors from significant fee increases and improving the affordability and availability of care.
-
MEC CEO defends staff, not security, after customer violently handled in Vancouver store
The CEO of an outdoor gear store in Vancouver is standing by the actions of staff, who requested security’s help dealing with an unhappy customer before the situation turned violent earlier this month.
-
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.