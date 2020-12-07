WINDSOR, ONT. -- A win for you is a win for mental health.

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Windsor-Essex County Branch announced its new initiative to help generate funds and discussion around mental health, addictions, grief and suicide prevention as well as getting the community involved.

The inaugural 50/50 online draw kicked off Monday and ends midnight Jan. 7. Participants can buy tickets online with the chance to win one of two early bird prizes as well as the grand prize jackpot — a guaranteed prize of $2,000. The early bird draw will take place Dec. 18 at noon.

“We are excited to add this fun element to our fundraising since it allows for a win-win situation – for the people purchasing tickets and the people who desperately need mental health support”, Kim Willis, director, communications and mental health promotion, said in a news release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many charities, like CMHA-WECB, to cancel fundraising events with subsequent losses to fundraising revenue. This is an easy, affordable way for people to support our programs and services, and the mental health of our community.”

CMHA-WECB ambassadors will also be getting involved to support the initiative. CMHA says to “stay tuned” for some online fun with the organization’s ambassadors.

Tickets for the lottery can be purchased online.