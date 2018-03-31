

AM800, CTV Windsor





A popular west Windsor park has re-opened.

Black Oak Heritage Park re-opened to the public Saturday morning at 8am.

The city shut down the park along with the adjacent dog park in December 2015 for construction work on the new bridge plaza.

The park is considered as one of the city's most important natural habitats.

It features approximately two kilometres of trails on the north side of the natural area.

The city says the designated trail is reserved for passive recreational activities such as hiking, bird watching, photography and leisurely bike rides.

The dog park will remain open until the dog park being built at Malden Park is completed in the coming months.

The city adds the parking lot entrance at Broadway Street is the only access point to the heritage park