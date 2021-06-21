WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor has adjusted its plans to upgrade Realtor Park and will renovate the current practice baseball diamond instead of converting another sports field.

The city says the reconfiguration came after receiving community input.

“We originally planned to convert one of the two sports fields into a new baseball diamond to meet the demand of the community,” said parks senior manager James Chacko. “After exploring all of the options and receiving community input, we decided to renovate the current practice diamond instead.”

The work to renovate the southeast diamond at the park will start this summer after baseball season is finished. The plan is to have the diamond ready in time for the start of the 2022 season.

The city says the updated work will provide three useable baseball diamonds along with the two current sports fields, “helping to ensure area athletes and families have the best amenities to enjoy as COVID-19 restrictions ease.”

More information about the city’s plans for the park are available on the city’s Realtor Park Baseball Diamond page.