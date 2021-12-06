City of Windsor officially unveils affordable youth housing project

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens; Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante; Jelena Payne, Commissioner, Human & Health Services; and Renée Thibert, President, Family Services Windsor-Essex Board of Directors unveiled the Youth Supportive Housing Demonstration Project at 251 Watkins Street in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Source: Drew Dilkens) Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens; Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante; Jelena Payne, Commissioner, Human & Health Services; and Renée Thibert, President, Family Services Windsor-Essex Board of Directors unveiled the Youth Supportive Housing Demonstration Project at 251 Watkins Street in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (Source: Drew Dilkens)

Windsor Top Stories