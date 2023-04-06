City of Windsor announces playground upgrades following nearly $950K in park vandalism costs over 5 years
After spending nearly $950,000 to fix vandalism across Windsor's parks and playgrounds over a five-year period, the city is announcing upgrades to 18 more parks which aim to increase foot traffic — and may deter "destructive behaviour."
Budget documents presented to council this week show costs associated with fixing park vandalism has increased by nearly 300 per cent between 2018 and 2022.
In 2018, the city's parks department reported $88,631 in vandalism-related expenses. Officials are forecasting that same figure to be $350,000 for 2022.
"There's funding set aside to deal with those unfortunate acts that do take place in our parks, open spaces and facilities — whether it's graffiti or sometimes destructive behaviour by certain members of the community," said James Chacko, the city's executive director of parks and facilities.
As part of council's approval of the 2023 budget, Windsor's parks department received $50,000 more than last year's budget to address "inflationary increases in construction materials and the trending increases in vandalism," the budget report reads.
In total, the city has spent $942,515 to address park vandalism.
According to Chacko, this type of damage needs to be restored swiftly due to safety ramifications, such as broken sinks which could cut someone, and the possibility of including offensive material.
To tackle this type of vandalism, Chacko suggests a simple solution: more people visiting their local parks.
"Whether you’re a child or a senior citizen ... just coming and enjoying the park, sitting on a park bench, under a tree, reading a book, having your lunch and just getting as much positive activity in the park helps to draw away any negative impact."
An announcement from the city Thursday looks to accomplish just that.
Speaking at Willistead Park, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said 18 local parks and playgrounds will be undergoing work to enhance them with "modern innovative structures and increased accessibility features such as rubber surfacing.
"This work is in addition to the 15 play structures that were renewed across the city during the summer and fall seasons of 2022," said Dilkens.
"In fact, since the start of 2022, over 30 parks have undergone these types of major improvements and upgrades."
Dilkens cited Willistead Park as a "prime example" of the renovation efforts. Construction of a new playground at the park is in its early stages but draws inspiration from the design of Willistead Manor.
"The play elements that will be installed here are inspired by the life and the times of the Walker family, including Hiram Walker, Edward, Mary, and all of the others who played a role in the creation of Walkerville," said Dilkens.
Dilkens added the pandemic strongly underscored the importance of Windsor's parks.
"They come to the parks to get active, to get healthy, to walk the trails, to use the equipment, to decompress with their loved ones and to enjoy some of what the city has to offer,” he said.
Windsor's parks department responds to incidents of vandalism through 311 complaints.
Willistead Park is one of 18 parks in the city to receive updates, including a new playground. Pictured in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
