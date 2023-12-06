Council scraps 'Global Village' plans at former Grace Hospital site
It's back to the drawing board for the former Grace Hospital site as excitement around the planned “global village” has been brought to a screeching halt.
Windsor City Council has decided behind closed doors not to sell the property at the corner of Crawford Avenue and University Avenue west to the American developer.
Ohio-based Fairmount Properties planned to turn six acres into 400 square feet of retail space, health care and hundreds of residential units, meant primarily for students.
As previously reported, Fairmount was chosen to build on the property over three years a go, in the summer of 2020.
The Mayor’s Office confirmed to CTV News Tuesday that plans have not been moving quickly enough for city hall’s liking — with numerous plans pitched, Fairmount hasn’t broken ground on the property.
Council will now put out a new call for expression of interest.
Calls to Fairmount Properties from CTV News have so far gone unanswered.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Las Vegas sheriff says no further threat in shooting on university campus, victims taken to hospital
The Las Vegas sheriff says there is no further threat in the shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus, and that multiple victims have been taken to a hospital. It wasn't immediate clear how many people were shot or their conditions.
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
BREAKING Public sector negotiations: Common Front rejects Quebec's latest offer
Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions has rejected the government's latest offer. The strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14 will go on as planned.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
No first-ballot winner as Assembly of First Nations seeks its next national chief
The Assembly of First Nations is headed into a second round of voting to choose a new national chief, after the first ballot did not put any of the six candidates over the 60 per cent threshold to win.
Accused of improper partisan conduct, MPs expected to vote for probe into Speaker Fergus
Members of Parliament appear poised to pass a Conservative motion calling for an expedited probe into House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct after days of acrimony in Ottawa over what he says was unintentional participation in a partisan event.
Lawsuit accuses Sean Combs, 2 others of raping 17-year-old girl in 2003; Combs denies allegations
A woman sued the hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs on Wednesday, claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.
Director behind bold and controversial TV comedies has died
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
Kitchener
-
Ohsweken man who shot at police charged with attempted murder
A man who barricaded himself inside an Ohsweken home and shot at police has now been charged with attempted murder.
-
Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame temporarily closed following vandalism
The Cambridge Sports Hall of Fame has temporarily closed after someone smashed several display cases on Friday.
-
Local animal control service facing tough choices after 12 dogs found on roads
Hillside Kennels Animal Control near Woodstock, Ont. is desperately seeking homes for the dogs -- before it's too late.
London
-
Guilty verdict returned for man charged with dangerous driving causing death
Sarah Jones was well-known in the city as the managing editor of Business London Magazine and described as big-hearted, with a smile that would light up a room.
-
St. Marys, Ont. teen has sky-high dreams after fleeing bombs in Ukraine
Alina Shyshkivska was a gymnast in Ukraine before the Russian invasion forced her family to run. Now settled in St. Marys, Alina said aerial acrobatics have helped her forget painful memories.
-
Canada vows to triple nuclear power productions by 2050
The nuclear renaissance is in full effect as Canada joins an international movement to dramatically increase the amount of nuclear energy produced across the country.
Barrie
-
Boots and Hearts 2024 star-studded lineup revealed
Dust off your spurs, polish those buckles, and grab your cowboy hats because the 2024 Boots and Hearts Music Festival lineup is here.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Simcoe County
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching day parole could be in Simcoe County.
-
OPP expands its appeal for leads in 15-month-old homicide case of Alliston woman
Ontario Provincial Police released a video on social media appealing to the Turkish community for help solving the murder of a 38-year-old woman was fatally shot in her Alliston driveway 15 months ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Science North struggling with $10M in cost overruns, poor planning, auditor says
Poor planning and project management led to a $10 million increase in Science North’s Go Deeper project, Ontario’s acting auditor general says.
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
-
Lack of official strategy affecting northern Ontario health-care: Auditor General report
The effectiveness of northern Ontario hospital care is the focus of one of the Auditor General's annual value-for-money reports released Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Two arrested as Ottawa police seize 40 kg of cocaine, 4 kg of crack in major drug bust
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested after a seizure of more than 40 kilograms of cocaine and four kilograms of crack cocaine in the nation's capital.
-
Ottawa records longest consecutive snowfall on record
It hasn't stopped snowing in Ottawa for over two days, setting a new record
-
No love for agave: LCBO finds Ottawa only Ontario region not jumping on tequila trend
A new report by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has found Ottawa is the only region in the province where tequila has not cracked the top spot for alcohol sales growth this year.
Toronto
-
Off-duty cop stabbed after trying to prevent theft from Scarborough Best Buy, police say
An off-duty Toronto police officer was stabbed after he attempted to stop three suspects involved in a theft from an electronics store in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
Information of hundreds of drivers trafficked in auto-theft ring involving ServiceOntario employees: police
Toronto police say the information of hundreds of drivers in the province was trafficked to suspects allegedly running an auto-theft ring involving employees at ServiceOntario.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Public sector negotiations: Common Front rejects Quebec's latest offer
Quebec's Common Front of public sector unions has rejected the government's latest offer. The strike planned for Dec. 8 to 14 will go on as planned.
-
Toddler dies after being found with serious injuries at daycare
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a toddler who was found injured at a home daycare near Montreal.
-
WATCH LIVE @ 5:10PM
WATCH LIVE @ 5:10PM Tributes take place for 14 women killed at Polytechnique in 1989
As it does every year, Polytechnique Montréal is paying tribute on Dec. 6 to the 14 young women who were murdered 34 years ago in 1989.
Atlantic
-
N.B. minister's comments on homeless state of emergency lack compassion: mayor
The mayor of a New Brunswick municipality that declared a state of emergency due to unprecedented levels of homelessness says he was taken aback by the dismissive comments on the matter from a provincial minister.
-
Prince Edward Island predicts a $98.6 million deficit in 2023-2024
The Prince Edward Island government released a fiscal and economic update Wednesday, projecting a larger deficit than expected in the 2023 operating budget.
-
Myles Goodwyn's family issues statement following his death
The family of late April Wine lead singer Myles Goodwyn has issued a statement following his death over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating death of infant
Winnipeg Police are investigating the death of an infant Monday night.
-
New Winnipegger wins $1 million lottery prize
A man who moved to Winnipeg last year in hopes of a safer future has now hit the jackpot after winning $1 million in the lottery.
-
City to axe 311 email option in effort to improve wait times
Starting next year, Winnipeg residents will no longer be able to email 311, after staff identified it as one of the least effective ways to contact the city service.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toddler in 'potentially life-threatening' condition following N.E. Calgary crash
A toddler was seriously injured during a collision in northeast Calgary on Wednesday afternoon. Two pedestrians, the child and an adult, were taken to hospital following the crash at the intersection of Whitehorn Drive and 36 Street N.E. Police believe a bus and the car collided and subsequently hit the child and adult.
-
Richmond residents cite density, traffic concerns with Viscount Bennett High School development proposal
A major development proposed to replace Viscount Bennett High School aims to accommodate up to 2,500 dwellings, but residents of Richmond in southwest Calgary are expressing concerns.
-
Threatening voicemail leads to charges against Calgary man
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a man they say made several threatening statements to staff at a local Islamic community centre.
Edmonton
-
Man, 60, dead in Fort McKay; RCMP continue search for wanted man
A shelter-in-place order in a northern Alberta community has now become a homicide investigation.
-
Oilers coach sympathizes with Broberg's 'frustration' but says he's still the 7th defenceman
Kris Knoblauch heaped praise upon the youngest Oilers defenceman Wednesday but said Philip Broberg isn't likely to get more playing time unless there's an injury.
-
Businesses, residents affected by June flooding in west-central Alberta can begin applying for disaster funding
A provincial program that helps communities recover from unexpected disasters will provide up to $68 million in funding for a clutch of communities in west-central Alberta following damage from June flooding.
Vancouver
-
Mayor Ken Sim moving forward with plan to abolish Vancouver's park board
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim is moving to abolish the city's park board – the only elected body of its kind in Canada.
-
108-year-old temperature record broken during B.C. storm
The atmospheric river that battered southern B.C. Monday and Tuesday brought with it a mass of warm air that led to record high temperatures in nine communities across the province, including one city where the previous record had stood for 108 years.
-
Woman, 46, dead after minivan crashes into Saanich home
A 46-year-old woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash at a home in Saanich on Wednesday.