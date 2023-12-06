Council scraps 'Global Village' plans at former Grace Hospital site

It's back to the drawing board for the former Grace Hospital site as excitement around the planned “global village” has been brought to a screeching halt.

Windsor City Council has decided behind closed doors not to sell the property at the corner of Crawford Avenue and University Avenue west to the American developer.

Ohio-based Fairmount Properties planned to turn six acres into 400 square feet of retail space, health care and hundreds of residential units, meant primarily for students.

As previously reported, Fairmount was chosen to build on the property over three years a go, in the summer of 2020.

The Mayor’s Office confirmed to CTV News Tuesday that plans have not been moving quickly enough for city hall’s liking — with numerous plans pitched, Fairmount hasn’t broken ground on the property.

Council will now put out a new call for expression of interest.

Calls to Fairmount Properties from CTV News have so far gone unanswered.