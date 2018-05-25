

CTV Windsor





Windsor’s mayor says the city is in discussions with St. Clair College about construction of an integrated library and classroom space downtown.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says it would be about 90,000 square feet, a new central library and St. Clair classroom student space.

Dilkens says he would be looking to bring in a private sector developer to build, pay for and operate a student residence.

He says the space could accommodate as many as 2,000 students in the downtown core.

The timeline for the project would be three to five years.