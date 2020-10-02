WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police say they have charged a 31-year-old man after a carjacking on Giles Boulevard.

Officers were called to the area of Giles Boulevard and Parent Avenue on Thursday at about 8:40 a.m.

Police say the call was for a man reported to be acting erratically in the streets wearing only underwear.

More information reported prior to police arrival was the man had jumped on the hood of a stopped vehicle with occupants inside.

The alleged incident took place in front of the W.D. Lowe building for Giles Campus French Immersion Public School.

The Greater Essex County District School Board said they know about the incident.

“School staff were aware of the incident,” said GECDSB spokesman Scott Scantlebury. “The children were obviously frightened by the encounter...psychological and social services are available to them, or anyone else who may have witnessed the events, if requested.”

Police say all of the occupants were able to safely exit the vehicle, but the man then proceeded to steal the vehicle and fled the area.

The suspect was then reported to be driving the wrong way on multiple roads and was eventually involved in a single-vehicle collision in the area of Park Street East and Freedom Way.

The suspect was arrested shortly after the collision at approximately 9 a.m. and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Remy Cloutier, a 31-year-old man from Windsor, is charged with robbery and dangerous driving.

A video of the alleged incident has been circulating on social media.

“We would like to remind the public to be mindful of decisions when posting videos capturing crimes to social media,” said a news release from police. “We encourage anyone who captures any illegal or concerning incident on video to contact police directly.”

Police say posting videos, especially immediately after an incident, can hinder a police investigation in some cases. Officers say it is also important to consider the privacy of the victims, especially when children are involved, and how putting them on public display may re-victimize them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.