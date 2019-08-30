Child porn charges result in guilty plea for Windsor man
The Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, Ont., Nov, 19, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 30, 2019 12:31PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 30, 2019 12:40PM EDT
A Windsor man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
AM800 News reports Harvey Ouellette, 54, pleaded guilty in a Windsor court to two counts of possession of child porn.
An investigation was launched in June 2018 by the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit into a suspect online sharing child pornography.
A suspect was arrested after a search at a home on Jefferson Boulevard in September 2018.
Ouellette has not admitted to any facts in court, despite the plea.
Sentencing is scheduled for October.