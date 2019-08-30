

CTV Windsor





A Windsor man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

AM800 News reports Harvey Ouellette, 54, pleaded guilty in a Windsor court to two counts of possession of child porn.

An investigation was launched in June 2018 by the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit into a suspect online sharing child pornography.

A suspect was arrested after a search at a home on Jefferson Boulevard in September 2018.

Ouellette has not admitted to any facts in court, despite the plea.

Sentencing is scheduled for October.