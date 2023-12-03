WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham woman arrested for uttering death threats at store owner

    Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)

    A Chatham woman is facing charges after she allegedly threatened to kill a store owner and burn down the building on Saturday evening.

    According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 7:17 p.m. on Saturday police responded to a business located on King Street in Chatham for a threat investigation.

    Police soon learned that a woman was yelling at the store owner, and made threats to kill him and burn down his building.

    The woman left the business before police arrived, but she was located a short distance away walking on King Street.

    As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old Chatham woman was charged with two counts of uttering threats for her alleged involvement.

    She was transported to police headquarters and lodged for a bail hearing. 

