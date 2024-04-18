WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham man wins big off 'PLINKO'

    Peter Gatfield of Chatham won a $100,000 prize with scratch portion of INSTANT PLINKO. (Source: OLG) Peter Gatfield of Chatham won a $100,000 prize with scratch portion of INSTANT PLINKO. (Source: OLG)
    Picking 'Plinko' paid off for a Chatham man.

    Peter Gatfield is celebrating a $100,000 win after playing the scratch game.

    A construction worker, Gatfield said he sometimes treats himself to an instant ticket when stopping by a convenience store.

    "I went home to play my ticket and when I revealed I won $100,000, I thought it was a joke. I screamed," he said.

    The 41 year old said he still can't process this win. "It's a very exciting feeling," he smiled. "I plan to take a nice vacation overseas. I don't have any other plans yet."

    The winning ticket was purchased at Queen's Variety & Laundromat on Queen Street in Chatham.

