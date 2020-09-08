WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 26-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after a dispute with his neighbour.

Chatham-Kent police say a verbal argument began outside on Wellington Street between neighbours on Sunday afternoon.

During the argument, police say the man threatened the woman and sprayed her with a garden hose.

The 26-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, assault and failing to comply with his release conditions by not notifying police of his change in address.

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.