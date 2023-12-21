Chatham man arrested in downtown Windsor stabbing

Windsor police say a 21-year-old Chatham man has been arrested in connection to stabbing Monday that stemmed from a downtown fight.

Police responded to a call about a physical altercation at around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chatham Street West and Pelissier Street.

Officers found a 31-year-old victim with a stab wound to his back. He was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned an argument started between the victim and three men inside a licenced establishment. The dispute continued outside where the man allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife before running off with the other two men.

On Wednesday, officers arrested the suspect at his home in Chatham. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.