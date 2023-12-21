WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Chatham man arrested in downtown Windsor stabbing

    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    Windsor police say a 21-year-old Chatham man has been arrested in connection to stabbing Monday that stemmed from a downtown fight.  

    Police responded to a call about a physical altercation at around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chatham Street West and Pelissier Street. 

    Officers found a 31-year-old victim with a stab wound to his back. He was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police learned an argument started between the victim and three men inside a licenced establishment. The dispute continued outside where the man allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife before running off with the other two men.

    On Wednesday, officers arrested the suspect at his home in Chatham. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News