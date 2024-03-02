WINDSOR
    • Chatham man arrested for alleged intimate partner violence

    Chatham-Kent police attended a residence on Northland Drive Friday evening for a disturbance.

    Through investigation, officers said they learned that the man and a woman engaged in a verbal altercation that escalated when the man assaulted the woman.

    The 38-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm, and uttering threats.

    He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.

