In an effort to honour those who have been impacted by crime, the Chatham-Kent Victim Services is celebrating Victims and Survivors Week.

The weeklong acknowledgement will start Sunday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 28. During the week Victim Services will recognize the courage of survivors as well as the unique healing process.

“Community members come to us in the most challenging moments of their lives, we work hard to support them and help them through tremendous moments of tragedy,” executive director, Kate do Forno, said in a news release. “We do so by encouraging them to make the right steps in the right moment, for them.”

Chatham-Kent Victim Services assists victims of crime and tragedy through a collaborative and community focused approach aimed at empowering survivors through education and advocacy.

Chatham-Kent Victim Services supports community members with the help of its staff and volunteer base to offer 24-hour service seven days a week.

“We are always looking for caring community members who want to help others in these moments,” said volunteer coordinator Jenny McGregor. “A new training class is being scheduled for February 2021 and we welcome all interested community members to apply online.”

Those interested in volunteering can learn more on the organization’s website.