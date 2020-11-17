CHATHAM, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent Pride Association is preparing for big things in 2021.

Officials say the organization is readying to move into a formal space in the municipality, with formal programming and a formal operational budgeting.

This week, the trans flag is flying in front of the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre and five other municipal buildings in recognition of Transgender Awareness Week.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be part of Chatham-Kent. To live in Chatham-Kent. To work in Chatham-Kent and to embrace Chatham-Kent,” says Chatham-Kent Pride Association president Marianne Willson.

Willsons says the flag is a symbol of support and recognition in the community, while the group continues to strive for greater awareness and equality.

“We’re happy to see this ongoing support, not only from the municipality, but the community members as well,” adds Wilson. “It says to me people are feeling less stigmatized. They’re less afraid to come out in the public and be seen and that is so very important.”

Transgender Awareness Week, which runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, brings transgendered people and their allies together to learn more about advancing advocacy.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is Nov. 20.