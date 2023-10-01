Chatham-Kent police warn drivers to watch for wildlife

Chatham-Kent police are reminding drivers to be more vigilant on the roads and watch for wildlife.

Police say it’s especially important to be mindful during dusk and dawn, which is when most collisions with deer occur.

Being aware and taking precautions can reduce collisions, save lives and protect wildlife, police say.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service offers the following tips:

Scan the road ahead from shoulder to shoulder for any movement.

Use high beams at night, when possible, and watch for the glowing eyes of animals.

If an animal is crossing the road, stop as safely as possible, in your lane.

Remember, if one animal crosses the road, others may follow.

Never swerve suddenly. This may cause you to lose control of your vehicle, resulting in a more serious collision.

More information on how to reduce your chances of hitting an animal are available here.