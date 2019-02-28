

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are asking for witnesses to come forward following a crash near Kent Bridge where an SUV with six people inside hit a tree.

It happened on Smoke Line west of Huffs Side Road on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Officers say the vehicle left the road and hit a tree after the driver lost control.

Emergency responders reported four people suffered injuries and police later said that one of those patients was taken to hospital in London as a precaution.

Damage is estimated at $2,000 and the collision remains under investigation.