Chatham-Kent police seeking witnesses after crash near Kent Bridge
The intersection of Huff Side Road and Smoke Line in Chatham-Kent, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 4:41PM EST
Chatham-Kent police are asking for witnesses to come forward following a crash near Kent Bridge where an SUV with six people inside hit a tree.
It happened on Smoke Line west of Huffs Side Road on Wednesday around 6 p.m.
Officers say the vehicle left the road and hit a tree after the driver lost control.
Emergency responders reported four people suffered injuries and police later said that one of those patients was taken to hospital in London as a precaution.
Damage is estimated at $2,000 and the collision remains under investigation.