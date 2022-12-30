Chatham-Kent police investigate Wallaceburg shooting, suspect unknown
Chatham-Kent police say a 42-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Wallaceburg.
Police say around 7 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of Murray Street and Earl Street to investigate a “disturbance.”
Police learned the victim was involved in an altercation with the suspects and was shot. He was transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.
Murray Street between Reaume and Earl was closed for most of the day as police investigated but reopened around 1 p.m.
The Major Crime Section is investigating and asks anyone with video surveillance in the areas of Murray Street, Wallace Street and Earl Street to contact police.
Police believe the incident to be isolated and say this is no concern for public safety.
The identity of the shooter is unknown, a police spokesperson told CTV News.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Constable Shawn Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 618.
