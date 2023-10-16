Windsor

    • Chatham-Kent police complete ‘Operation Impact’ handing out 160 tickets

    Chatham-Kent police Chatham-Kent police
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police issued 160 traffic tickets and arrested two impaired drivers during a national road safety campaign over the Thanksgiving weekend.

    The national campaign called, “Operation Impact,” was sponsored by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and aimed to support Canada’s Road Safety Strategy.

    “The Chatham-Kent Police Service remains committed to maintaining safe roads year-round. We urge all residents to continue practicing safe driving habits, including obeying speed limits, avoiding distractions, and wearing seatbelts,” police said in a news release.

    Over the holiday weekend, police in Chatham-Kent dealt with the following incidents:

    160 Highway Traffic Act charges

    • Two Impaired operation arrests
    • Nine suspended drivers
    • 745 vehicles checked in RIDE programs
    • Five roadside screening tests
    • One standard field sobriety test
    • Two three-day licence suspensions 

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News