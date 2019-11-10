Chatham-Kent police call off high speed pursuit
WALLACEBURG Ont. -- Chatham-Kent police had to call off a high speed chase because of public safety concerns.
On Saturday, police noticed a suspicious vehicle with obstructed license plates in Wallaceburg.
The vehicle took off and did not pull over for police.
The chase lasted for about two minutes before police the officer ended it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.