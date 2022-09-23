Chatham-Kent getting a replica Fergie Jenkins sculpture

Chatham-Kent will be the recipient of a sculpture of Fergie Jenkins.

This sculpture will be a duplicate of the one located outside of Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

The sculpture is the work of artist Lou Cella and is being donated anonymously as a gift to the residents of Chatham-Kent.

The sculpture is expected to be completed in spring of 2023, where it will be temporarily housed in the civic centre until a permanent location is decided.