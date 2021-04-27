WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent bylaw enforcement officials say they are continuing to investigate an anti-lockdown event at Tecumseh Park.

A crowd of about 300 people gathered in downtown Chatham on Monday. The event featured speeches from Independent MPP Randy Hillier and former Conservative, now Independent MP Derek Sloan.

“By-law enforcement observed the event and we are in the process of gathering information to determine if charges are warranted under the Reopening Ontario Act or other pertinent legislation,” said Paul Lacina, Chatham-Kent director of building development services.

Chatham-Kent police said Monday “to assist the Municipal Bylaw Enforcement Team today with the protest in Tecumseh Park, officers were in the area for public safety and our UAS (drone) was utilized.”

Lacina thanked the majority of Chatham-Kent citizens who are following direction from authorities regarding public health measures designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.