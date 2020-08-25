WINDSOR, ONT. --

Chatham Goodfellows is announcing some changes to how they collect money, toys and food for local families.

The group is preparing to launch their 66th “No Child Without a Christmas” campaign.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Goodfellows can’t fundraise and collect goods through the traditional Porchlight & Street Sales Campaigns.

Instead they are planning a “Virtual Porchlight Campaign” where, on a designated night, people will be able to e-transfer money and light up their porch lights to show support.

Goodfellows is also planning two weekends, one in November and one in December, when people can drop off toys and non-perishable food. Donors will drive to a central location and simply pop their trunks to allow volunteers to safely remove the goods while respecting social distancing.

Families wishing to register for “No Child Without A Christmas” baskets will be notified when to apply by phone or email. They expect that to be in November.