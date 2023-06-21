Charity golf tourney to take place at Essex Golf and Country Club

The summer season is here, the perfect time for a charity golf tournament in southwestern Ontario.

The Essex Golf and Country Club is hosting a charity memorial golf tournament on Monday, June 26.

It's Windsor-based Circle of Seven's annual fundraising golf event.

The tournament is a reprise to the day, 27 years ago, when the Circle of Seven formed at the Essex Golf Club. It is also a memorial to three members lost: John Ferguson Sr., Ed Agnew, and Robert (Knobby) Knudsen.

The organization has helped those in need in our community for 27 years. The philanthropic organization has raised over $4,000,000 since its inception.

The popular golf tournament is sold out. For participants in the tourney – around 120 golfers - it's a way to give back.

Rob Agnew, seen June 21, 2023, is one of the founding members of the Circle of Seven philanthropic organization. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Rob Agnew is one of the founding members of the Circle of Seven. He places the focus on the contributors, donators, corporate partners, and the public with regard to making Circle of Seven charity initiatives successful year after year.

"We're only here because of the people that support us,” said Agnew. “We're the facilitators - that's what we are, that's all we are. And, if it wasn't for the people that support us, golf tournaments, other events you know, it wouldn't work. So, we all work together and it works well for the community."

Money raised stays in the Windsor-Essex region, going towards health and wellness initiatives, youth sports, and the arts — all of which do not already receive government monetary assistance.

In addition to the charity golf event, the Circle of Seven also participates in other charity events throughout the calendar year.